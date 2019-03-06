XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/03/2019 - 14:45 GMT

Sunderland Keen To Secure EFL Trophy, Black Cats Star Says

 




Sunderland skipper George Honeyman says the Black Cats are eyeing winning the EFL Trophy after seeing off Bristol Rovers in the semi-final.

The Black Cats booked their safe passage into the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley on Tuesday, when they registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.




Jack Ross’ men secured their berth in the final with a dominant performance that was capped off by goals from Will Grigg and Lewis Morgan, who netted his first since goal arriving on loan from Celtic in January.

And despite only playing one half of the semi-final triumph over the Pirates, Honeyman has expressed his delight with the performance from his team-mates during the game.
 


The Sunderland skipper also revealed the Black Cats are now keen to lift the EFL Cup.

“Yes, massively proud of the boys [after the win over Bristol Rovers in the semi-final]”, Honeyman told the club’s official website.  


“We want to win the competition, that’s simple enough, we wanted to get to Wembley and we came here and we’ve done that.

“We’ve got a fantastic winning mentality at the minute and long may that continue.”

Sunderland shift their focus back to securing automatic promotion from League One on Saturday, when they face Wycombe Wanderers away at Adams Park.
 