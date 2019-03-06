Sunderland Keen To Secure EFL Trophy, Black Cats Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland skipper George Honeyman says the Black Cats are eyeing winning the EFL Trophy after seeing off Bristol Rovers in the semi-final.



The Black Cats booked their safe passage into the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley on Tuesday, when they registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.











Jack Ross’ men secured their berth in the final with a dominant performance that was capped off by goals from Will Grigg and Lewis Morgan, who netted his first since goal arriving on loan from Celtic in January.



And despite only playing one half of the semi-final triumph over the Pirates, Honeyman has expressed his delight with the performance from his team-mates during the game.





The Sunderland skipper also revealed the Black Cats are now keen to lift the EFL Cup.



“Yes, massively proud of the boys [after the win over Bristol Rovers in the semi-final]”, Honeyman told the club’s official website.



“We want to win the competition, that’s simple enough, we wanted to get to Wembley and we came here and we’ve done that.



“We’ve got a fantastic winning mentality at the minute and long may that continue.”



Sunderland shift their focus back to securing automatic promotion from League One on Saturday, when they face Wycombe Wanderers away at Adams Park.

