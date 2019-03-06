This Is Why It’s Difficult To Prepare For Arsenal – Rennes Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes coach Julien Stephan has conceded that it is difficult to prepare for a game against Arsenal because of their tactical flexibility.



Arsenal will travel to France to take on Rennes in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie at the Roazhon Park on Thursday evening.











The Gunners are huge favourites to beat the tenth placed team in Ligue 1 over two legs and progress to the quarter-finals of the competition this season.



Stephan is aware of the difficulties his team are likely to face against Arsenal and admits that the preparations have been difficult because Unai Emery’s side are tactically flexible, with quality players available in each position.





The Rennes coach also feels Arsenal’s defensive frailties are often overplayed and cited the north London derby against Tottenham as an example of how solid they can be at the back.



Stephan, who watched the north London derby, thinks Arsenal should have beaten Tottenham.





“They are a tactically flexible team who can play 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-3”, the Rennes coach said in a press conference.



“We don’t have a precise reading of what will happen. We will have to prepare for that, even if there are changes during the match.



“They have internationals in every position with the possibility to rotate players.



"They are of high quality and are increasingly solid and intense in terms of defence.



“Against Tottenham, they almost conceded nothing and could have and should have won the game.



“You may be wrong to assume that there could be space behind them, but it is becoming less and less possible.



“They are a very solid team.”



Rennes put Real Betis out in the previous round of the Europa League, despite being underdogs in the tie.

