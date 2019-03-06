This Rangers Pair Could Be Key In Final Few Weeks of Season – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch is sure the experience of Allan McGregor and Steven Davis will keep the Gers squad focused during the final few weeks of the season.



Steven Gerrard’s men could be set for a big end to the season if they can progress in the Scottish Cup and remain within touching distance of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.











Despite trailing rivals Celtic by eight points in the race for the Premiership title, the Gers salvaged a draw against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup to maintain their hopes of lifting a trophy this term.



The Light Blues will be hosting the Dons in the quarter-final replay at Ibrox next week and should they go all the way to the final at Hampden, Rangers would have played a whopping 62 games by then.





And McCulloch feels the Gers can manage that many number of games in the season as they have the likes of McGregor and Davis to keep the players focused in the final few weeks of the season.



“If Rangers do get to 62, that is a good sign because it means they will have a shot at the Scottish Cup and a bit of silverware this season”, McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.





“That number of games can be managed because they won’t be coming as thick and fast as they were during our season more than a decade ago now.



“I don’t see it being a problem as long as those things are right in the dressing room and when you have the likes of Allan McGregor and Steven Davis in there, I know the approach will be spot on during these final few weeks of the season.”



Rangers return to action in the Premiership on Friday, when they travel to the capital to face Hibernian at Easter Road.

