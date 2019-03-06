XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/03/2019 - 15:15 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Send Scout To Leeds United Under-23s Game

 




Tottenham Hotspur scout David Pleat took in Leeds United Under-23s' comfortable victory away at Watford Under-23s on Monday.

The young Whites ran out resounding 3-0 winners at Vicarage Road in a game they dominated, continuing their impressive form in the Professional Development League.




And the youngsters from both sides were watched in action by Tottenham scout Pleat, according to Scouts in Attendance.

It is unclear who Pleat went specifically to watch, but Leeds have brought through a host of academy stars in recent years, while their team top the Professional Development League North table.
 


Leeds handed highly rated youngster Jamie Shackleton a start, while January transfer window arrival Mateusz Bogusz played.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been keen for first team stars struggling for minutes to feature in Under-23 games and Izzy Brown, on loan from Chelsea, featured.
 


Pleat may have also checked up on Watford's Ryan Cassidy, a player he watched in the FA Youth Cup last month.

Cassidy was introduced off the bench in the latter stages of the meeting with Leeds at Vicarage Road.
 