Tottenham Hotspur Tracking Serie A Goalkeeper For Life After Hugo Lloris

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping close tabs on Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha as a potential long term replacement for Hugo Lloris.



Lloris remains the undisputed number one at Tottenham, but some costly mistakes in recent games have called into question his long term future at the club.











The Frenchman is still Mauricio Pochettino’s first choice goalkeeper, however the north London club are scouting goalkeepers who could go on to replace the 32-year-old in the long term.



Tottenham have been looking at a number of options and their recruitment team have a particular eye on Serie A for up and coming shot-stoppers.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Lazio’s Strakosha has emerged as a goalkeeper of interest for Tottenham as a replacement for Lloris in the long term.



The Serie A giants signed the Albanian goalkeeper in 2016 and the 23-year-old has established himself as the undisputed number at the Stadio Olimpico.





Liverpool showed interest in Strakosha before they signed Alisson, and Tottenham are continuing to monitor the shot-stopper.



Lazio could move to lock the goalkeeper down on a new contract soon in order to see off interest.

