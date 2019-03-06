XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/03/2019 - 18:19 GMT

We Can Knock Chelsea Out – Dynamo Kyiv Star Says Team-mates Will Give 200%

 




Dynamo Kyiv talent Roman Vantukh is confident that the Ukrainian giants can progress past Chelsea in their Europa League round of 16 tie.

The Ukrainian outfit will take the trip to west London for their first leg Europa League round of 16 tie at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on Thursday night.




And despite the magnitude surrounding the task at hand, Vantukh, who is currently on loan at Olimpik Donetsk, is confident his parent club can beat Chelsea over two legs and progress.

The 20-year-old admitted that he believes in Dynamo Kyiv’s ability and stressed that he hopes they can progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League at the expense of Chelsea.
 


Vantukh insisted that his friends at Dynamo Kyiv will give 200 per cent to try and beat the Premier League giants and wished good luck and success to his friends ahead of the meeting on Thursday.

“I believe in Dynamo [Kyiv] and I hope that they will progress in the competition past the British”, he told Ukrainian outlet Terrikon.  
 


“There are a lot of my friends [in the Dynamo Kyiv side] who, I am sure, will give not just a hundred, but all two hundred per cent for the sake of a win.

“I wish them good luck and success!”

Chelsea will be keen to make sure they have a good advantage to take to the Ukraine after the first leg as they increasingly see the Europa League as a way back into the Champions League.
 