We Can Knock Chelsea Out – Dynamo Kyiv Star Says Team-mates Will Give 200%

Dynamo Kyiv talent Roman Vantukh is confident that the Ukrainian giants can progress past Chelsea in their Europa League round of 16 tie.



The Ukrainian outfit will take the trip to west London for their first leg Europa League round of 16 tie at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on Thursday night.











And despite the magnitude surrounding the task at hand, Vantukh, who is currently on loan at Olimpik Donetsk, is confident his parent club can beat Chelsea over two legs and progress.



The 20-year-old admitted that he believes in Dynamo Kyiv’s ability and stressed that he hopes they can progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League at the expense of Chelsea.





Vantukh insisted that his friends at Dynamo Kyiv will give 200 per cent to try and beat the Premier League giants and wished good luck and success to his friends ahead of the meeting on Thursday.



“I believe in Dynamo [Kyiv] and I hope that they will progress in the competition past the British”, he told Ukrainian outlet Terrikon.





“There are a lot of my friends [in the Dynamo Kyiv side] who, I am sure, will give not just a hundred, but all two hundred per cent for the sake of a win.



“I wish them good luck and success!”



Chelsea will be keen to make sure they have a good advantage to take to the Ukraine after the first leg as they increasingly see the Europa League as a way back into the Champions League.

