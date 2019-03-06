We Must Strive To Reach Sunderland’s Level – Bristol Rovers Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan has urged the Pirates to all they can to make sure they reach Sunderland's level over the next year, after the Black Cats knocked them out of the EFL Trophy.



Jack Ross’ men booked their berth in the final of the EFL Trophy at the expense of Bristol Rovers, who succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in the semi-final at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.











Both Will Grigg and Lewis Morgan netted either side of the half time interval to book the visitors’ safe passage into the final at Wembley as Coughlan’s men slipped at the penultimate hurdle.



And in the wake of their defeat to the Black Cats, Coughlan has conceded that Sunderland are functioning in a different ball park compared to his team at the moment.





The Pirates’ boss also admitted that he hopes Bristol Rovers can reach the same level as Sunderland within the next 12 to 18 months of football in England’s third tier.



“As I say, they are a quality outfit, they’ve got quality players, they’re playing in a different ball park than us”, Coughlan told BRFC TV.





“We knew that, we know that, all you can do is your best, all you can do is give your all and our players did [give it their all].



“Hopefully, in 12-18 months’ time we are in a similar position as Sunderland are [at the moment].”



Bristol Rovers, who are battling to avoid relegation from League One, have conceded the least amount of goals of the teams in the bottom half of the table.

