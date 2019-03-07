Benfica Set To Move To Try To Keep Newcastle Target Andreas Samaris

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica are moving to try to keep hold of Newcastle United target Andreas Samaris, who is out of contract in the summer and has as a result attracted serious interest from clubs spying a bargain.



Samaris, who joined the Portuguese giants from Olympiacos in 2014, is set to see his deal at the Estadio da Luz expire in the summer and Benfica have yet to try to convince him to stay.











Newcastle have been heavily linked with Samaris at points over the last 12 months and a free transfer deal could interest the Magpies; the player's agent however recently claimed to have no offer from the English side yet.



Now, according to Portuguese outlet Desporto Ao Minuto, Benfica are set to offer Samaris a new contract by either the end of this week or the beginning of next week.





The 29-year-old has moved forward in his career in Lisbon since the appointment of Bruno Lage in January and thoroughly impressed during the 2-1 win over rivals FC Porto last Saturday.



Despite being presented with the possibility of entering negotiations with foreign clubs, Samaris remains keen to talk to Benfica.





The Primeira Liga leaders are hopeful they can reach an agreement with Samaris over a new deal to keep him in Lisbon.



Samaris, who has earned 33 caps at senior level for Greece, has notched up over 150 appearances for Benfica.

