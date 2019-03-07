Bristol City Ease Goalkeeping Worries With Signing Before Leeds Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City have confirmed the signing of New Zealand international goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic on a deal until the end of the season, easing their custodian injury crisis ahead of the meeting with Leeds United.



Marinovic, who was released by Vancouver Whitecaps after 18-months in the MLS in January, had been undergoing a trial with the Robins this week.











The 27-year-old has now officially completed a move to Bristol City as they aim to cope with the injuries suffered by Niki Maenpaa and Frank Fielding.



Lee Johnson had been running thin on options between the sticks after the injury to the duo, with Max O’Leary being the only recognised goalkeeper in the first team.





And Marinovic’s addition ahead of the meeting with Leeds at Ashton Gate will allow him to breathe a sigh of relief, as the hosts aim to put an end to a run of four games without a win.



Johnson welcomed the signing by admitting that Marinovic impressed during the trial this week and added that hopefully he can make the desired impact for the team.





“We would like to give Stefan a very warm welcome to Bristol City”, Johnson told the club’s official website.



“He has impressed in training during his trial this week and we are looking forward to him making a contribution to the squad.”



Marinovic, who has had trials with Rangers and Everton in the past, has earned 23 caps at senior level for New Zealand.

