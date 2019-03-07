Celtic Won’t Change Much Under Neil Lennon – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson believes there will not be drastic changes at Celtic under interim manager Neil Lennon.



Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers after the Ulsterman left Celtic to join Premier League side Leicester City at the end of last month.











The Hoops moved in quickly to appoint Lennon, whose previous spell as Celtic manager brought a lot of success to the club.



Ferguson pointed out that Lennon knows the club well, and his previous experience of lifting silverware both as a player and as a manager means he is the right replacement for Rodgers.





“I honestly don’t think much will change [under Lennon]. I honestly don’t”, Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.



“I don’t think the players will be too concerned. I think they have got the right guy in to replace him [Rodgers].





“The guy knows the club inside out. He’s a demanding guy and he’s a winner.



“He’s won things in his career. Not only as a player but also as a manager.”



Celtic had a winning start in Lennon’s second spell as manager as they beat Hibernian at Easter Road in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.



The Hoops will hope to keep their winning run going in the Scottish Premiership when they host Aberdeen on Saturday in what will be Lennon’s first home game in charge in his second stint with the club.