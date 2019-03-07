Claudio Ranieri Sounded Out For Roma Post

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma director Francesco Totti has touched base with former Chelsea and Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri as a possible replacement for Eusebio Di Francesco.



Di Francesco’s position at Roma has been under the scanner for several months due to their lacklustre league form this season, where they are fifth in the Serie A standings.











But the noise around his future at the club has reached a crescendo after Roma were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 stage at the hands of FC Porto.



Di Francesco is fighting for his job at the Stadio Olimpico and the club are already sounding out candidates who could take charge of the club from the 49-year-old.





According to Italian radio station Radio Radio, Roma director Totti has been in contact with former Chelsea and Leicester boss Ranieri to discuss the possibility of him taking charge of the club.



The veteran Italian coach has just been sacked by Fulham, where he lasted just three months, but could be back in football soon.





The Premier League winning manager also has a history with Roma and had a two-year spell as the Giallorossi coach between 2009 and 2011.



It has been claimed that Totti has received a positive response from Ranieri, who would be interested in taking up the job at Roma if it becomes available.

