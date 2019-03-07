XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/03/2019 - 12:22 GMT

Claudio Ranieri Sounded Out For Roma Post

 




Roma director Francesco Totti has touched base with former Chelsea and Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri as a possible replacement for Eusebio Di Francesco.

Di Francesco’s position at Roma has been under the scanner for several months due to their lacklustre league form this season, where they are fifth in the Serie A standings.




But the noise around his future at the club has reached a crescendo after Roma were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 stage at the hands of FC Porto.

Di Francesco is fighting for his job at the Stadio Olimpico and the club are already sounding out candidates who could take charge of the club from the 49-year-old.
 


According to Italian radio station Radio Radio, Roma director Totti has been in contact with former Chelsea and Leicester boss Ranieri to discuss the possibility of him taking charge of the club.

The veteran Italian coach has just been sacked by Fulham, where he lasted just three months, but could be back in football soon.
 


The Premier League winning manager also has a history with Roma and had a two-year spell as the Giallorossi coach between 2009 and 2011.

It has been claimed that Totti has received a positive response from Ranieri, who would be interested in taking up the job at Roma if it becomes available.
 