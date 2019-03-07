Don’t Count Your Chickens, Rennes Star Warns Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes defender Mexer has insisted that Arsenal should not believe that their Europa League last 16 tie is a foregone conclusion when they take on his side in the first leg in France this evening.



Arsenal will take to the pitch at Roazhon Park on Thursday night for the leg against the Ligue 1 side as clear favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.











Rennes are currently tenth in the Ligue 1 standings and not many are expecting them to cause an upset against an Arsenal side who have shown good form in recent weeks.



However, Mexer believes in modern football no result is a foregone conclusion and Arsenal cannot approach this game with the attitude that they will definitely progress in the Europa League.





The defender is aware that Arsenal are the favourites, but insisted that the enthusiasm surrounding the game amongst the Rennes fans gives the players extra motivation to go out and perform against such renowned opponents.



Mexer told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Nowadays in football, no one can say to themselves, ‘for sure we will win against this team’.





“That doesn’t exist anymore.



“We know that Arsenal are favourites for this tie but we are not suffering any complexes.



“We’ll give it a shot. We see that many people believe in us, we have seen the queues for the tickets.



“In the dressing room we talk about it, we watched videos and we said to ourselves, ‘wow, this is madness’.



“We are obliged to make them happy.”



Rennes beat Real Betis in the last 32.

