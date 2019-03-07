XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/03/2019 - 15:37 GMT

Everything Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Touches Turns To Gold – Man Utd Legend

 




Manchester United legend Gary Pallister believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revitalised the atmosphere around the squad and Old Trafford with his positivity.

Solskjaer added another feather to his managerial cap when his Manchester United side scripted an unlikely win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes and progress to the Champions League quarter-finals after losing the first leg 2-0 at home.




Manchester United became the first side in Champions League or European Cup history to come back and win a two-legged tie after losing the home leg by two or more goals.

The Norwegian has been credited for helping Manchester United pick themselves up after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho in December and the din to make him the permanent manager has only got louder.
 


Pallister admits Solskjaer has completely changed the mood around the club and made Manchester United players and fans are a happy bunch again.

The Manchester United legend said on MUTV post-match: “It is just a wave we are riding with Ole.
 


“Everything he touches is turning into gold and long may that continue.

“He has brought joy, he has brought happiness, and he has brought a vitality to the squad and to the team.

“The fans are feeling it, the players are feeling and everybody at Old Trafford is feeling.

“It is just a joy to see.”

Solskjaer has created a new club record by winning nine consecutive games on the road in all competitions.
 