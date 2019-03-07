Everything Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Touches Turns To Gold – Man Utd Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Gary Pallister believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revitalised the atmosphere around the squad and Old Trafford with his positivity.



Solskjaer added another feather to his managerial cap when his Manchester United side scripted an unlikely win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes and progress to the Champions League quarter-finals after losing the first leg 2-0 at home.











Manchester United became the first side in Champions League or European Cup history to come back and win a two-legged tie after losing the home leg by two or more goals.



The Norwegian has been credited for helping Manchester United pick themselves up after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho in December and the din to make him the permanent manager has only got louder.





Pallister admits Solskjaer has completely changed the mood around the club and made Manchester United players and fans are a happy bunch again.



The Manchester United legend said on MUTV post-match: “It is just a wave we are riding with Ole.





“Everything he touches is turning into gold and long may that continue.



“He has brought joy, he has brought happiness, and he has brought a vitality to the squad and to the team.



“The fans are feeling it, the players are feeling and everybody at Old Trafford is feeling.



“It is just a joy to see.”



Solskjaer has created a new club record by winning nine consecutive games on the road in all competitions.

