XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/03/2019 - 15:13 GMT

Former Scotland Star Understands Celtic Fans’ Desire For Signings

 




Barry Ferguson admits that most of the clubs in the Scottish Premiership need to improve their squad, with champions Celtic also in need of extra quality.

Celtic fans are keen to see the Bhoys splash the cash in the coming summer window as they look to move closer to an historic ten-in-a-row.




The Scottish champions have appointed Neil Lennon as the successor to Brendan Rodgers, but with his deal running only until the end of the season, it remains to be seen if he will be involved in formulating transfer policy.

Ferguson understands Celtic fans wanting money to be spent and admits the Bhoys do need more quality, however he thinks the same is also true of a number of clubs.
 


“It’ clear that they need a bit more quality in the squad. But so does every single team,” Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.

“Rangers will need the same in the summer. Celtic will need that. Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, you can go through every single team. That’s normal.
 


“I think any fan would be frustrated if the board doesn’t back the manager in transfer windows.”

Celtic have an eight-point lead at the top of the table and are on course for their eighth Premiership title in a row, which Lennon is hoping to deliver.

 