Former Scotland Star Understands Celtic Fans’ Desire For Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Barry Ferguson admits that most of the clubs in the Scottish Premiership need to improve their squad, with champions Celtic also in need of extra quality.



Celtic fans are keen to see the Bhoys splash the cash in the coming summer window as they look to move closer to an historic ten-in-a-row.











The Scottish champions have appointed Neil Lennon as the successor to Brendan Rodgers, but with his deal running only until the end of the season, it remains to be seen if he will be involved in formulating transfer policy.



Ferguson understands Celtic fans wanting money to be spent and admits the Bhoys do need more quality, however he thinks the same is also true of a number of clubs.





“It’ clear that they need a bit more quality in the squad. But so does every single team,” Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.



“Rangers will need the same in the summer. Celtic will need that. Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, you can go through every single team. That’s normal.





“I think any fan would be frustrated if the board doesn’t back the manager in transfer windows.”



Celtic have an eight-point lead at the top of the table and are on course for their eighth Premiership title in a row, which Lennon is hoping to deliver.