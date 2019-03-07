Joe Worrall Is Real Defender – Rangers Star Lauds Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Connor Goldson admits he has been impressed with Joe Worrall, dubbing the Nottingham Forest contracted centre-back a "real defender".



The Light Blues have benefitted from Steven Gerrard’s decision to pair Goldson and Worrall at the centre of defence in recent weeks.











Despite not playing a lot of games together until last month, the pair have let in just one goal in the last six games in which they have lined up alongside each other in defence.



And Goldson believes the partnership can only benefit Rangers in the long run, as they prepare to enter the final lap of the ongoing domestic season in Scotland.





The Englishman feels Worrall has traits which make him a natural defender, while he is also hungry for clean sheets.



“He’s a real defender, he wants to defend and wants to keep clean sheets, and that’s very similar to myself”, Goldson told the official Rangers podcast.





“He’s still a young boy, but we’ve forged a good partnership recently and kept a lot of clean sheets, which can only benefit the football club.”



Worrall, who is currently on loan from Nottingham Forrest in England, has notched up 27 appearances in all competitions for Rangers this term.



It remains to be seen if the Gers will try to sign him on a permanent basis from the Tricky Trees.

