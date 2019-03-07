Jurgen Klopp Is Ideal For Real Madrid – Former Los Blancos Coach Talks Up German

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Real Madrid youth coach Alvaro Benito believes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the ideal man to take charge of Los Blancos.



After winning two Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund, the German has earned credit in England due to his ability to rejuvenate Liverpool after taking charge in 2015.











Klopp’s Liverpool reached the Champions League final last season and are in a race with Manchester City for the Premier League title, despite dropping points in recent weeks.



The German remains a coveted coach in world football and has often been linked with the Real Madrid job over the last few years.





The Spanish giants may be unlikely to wrestle him out of his long Liverpool contract, but Benito feels Klopp is the ideal coach to take charge of Real Madrid for the long term.



The former Real Madrid youth coach told Vamos+: “I have no doubt that the coach who best fits Real Madrid is Jurgen Klopp.”





Benito himself has made news after getting dismissed by Real Madrid after he publicly criticised the first team for their defeat to Barcelona in Copa del Rey semi-final last month.

