06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/03/2019 - 12:30 GMT

Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers Slapped With FA Fines

 




Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers have been fined for the melee that occurred between players from both sides during their meeting in the Championship last month.

The Whites ran out 2-1 winners against Bolton at Elland Road on 23rd February during the Championship clash between the sides.




However, the win was marred by an incident that fuelled a melee between the two sets of players in the 69th minute.

Ezgjan Alioski, who scored the winner on the night, was brought down by a robust challenge from Josh Magennis and the fracas gathered substantial pace when the Whites star stayed on the ground.
 


Several players from both sides were involved and the Football Association have now taken their action on the incident by dishing out fines to both clubs.

Leeds have been fined £5,000 for their involvement, while the Trotters have to pay £8,000 for their actions at Elland Road.  
 


“Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers have been fined £5,000 and £8,000 respectively following their EFL Championship fixture on 23 February 2019”, the FA confirmed.

“Both clubs accepted charges for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 69th minute.”

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson, who was sent off after exchanging heated words with Leeds defender Pontus Jansson, has also been fined an additional £3,000 to go with a two-match touchline ban.

“In addition, Phil Parkinson has also been fined £3,000 and will serve a two-match touchline ban with immediate effect”, he added.

“The Bolton manager accepted a charge for misconduct in relation to his language and/or behaviour in the 69th minute.”

Leeds will next face Bristol City away from home on Saturday, while Bolton, who are desperate to avoid relegation, will host Millwall at home on the same day.
 