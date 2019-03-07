Leeds United Has Everything To Make A Coach Enthusiastic – Marcelo Bielsa On Elland Road Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that he had a goal in mind when he joined the club last summer, but he was also interested in the building process that would lead to it.



The Yorkshire giants are second in the league table at the moment and are well positioned to earn promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season from the Championship.











Leeds sacked Paul Heckingbottom at the end of last season and showed ambition in convincing Bielsa, a former Argentina and Atheltic Bilbao coach, to take charge of the club.



The Argentine feels there were enough reasons for any coach to consider taking up the job at Leeds as they are an ambitious club with a huge and loyal fan base supporting them.





Asked if he was motivated to earn promotion with Leeds when he joined the club, Bielsa said in a press conference: “Leeds, as a club, has all the elements in order to make a head coach enthusiastic.



“The stadium is always full, the fans are implicated and generous with the team, we have all the necessary infrastructures, the human resources we have are top level and the players are serious and implicated.





“The academy always gives alternatives to the first team and all the head coaches, including myself, are interested in such conditions.”



Bielsa admits that he had a goal in mind and everyone is aware that Leeds want promotion.



But he also insisted that he was keen to make sure that he builds properly towards achieving the club's and his goals.



“I came to be part of a programme that has goals and we know the goals of the team, of the city, of the fans, of the players.



“I can’t say I'm only interested in winning.



"I’m interested in winning because this is the main thing, but I’m also interested in the way we build the victory.”

