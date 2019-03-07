Manchester United Dictated Pace – Former PSG Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Jerome Alonzo has conceded that Manchester United’s ability to dictate the flow of the game turned out to be the key on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes.



Manchester United pulled off a Champions League shock at the Parc des Princes when they beat PSG 3-1 to progress to the quarter-finals despite losing the home leg 2-0 at Old Trafford.











PSG dominated the ball and could have killed the tie off in the first half with some of the chances they created, but Manchester United dug in and Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage-time penalty to pull off the result.



Despite PSG’s domination of the ball, Jerome believes Manchester United are the ones who dictated the pace of the game and that more or less decided the fate of the tie.





The former PSG star stressed that the Parisians never took hold of the game and Manchester United showed more intent in order to get the result.



“The analysis is very simple”, the former goalkeeper told French sports daily L’Equipe.





“In the first leg, PSG controlled the tempo and in the return leg, Manchester United did it.



“And in these games, it is the team that controls the tempo imposes the law.



“With their intention and rhythm Manchester United dictated everything and that decided the match, like PSG in the first leg.



“Paris never found the keys to the game.”



Manchester United became the first team in Champions League history to win a two-legged tie after losing the home leg by two or more goals.

