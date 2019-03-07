XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/03/2019 - 21:12 GMT

Manchester United Dictated Pace – Former PSG Star

 




Former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Jerome Alonzo has conceded that Manchester United’s ability to dictate the flow of the game turned out to be the key on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes.

Manchester United pulled off a Champions League shock at the Parc des Princes when they beat PSG 3-1 to progress to the quarter-finals despite losing the home leg 2-0 at Old Trafford.




PSG dominated the ball and could have killed the tie off in the first half with some of the chances they created, but Manchester United dug in and Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage-time penalty to pull off the result.

Despite PSG’s domination of the ball, Jerome believes Manchester United are the ones who dictated the pace of the game and that more or less decided the fate of the tie.
 


The former PSG star stressed that the Parisians never took hold of the game and Manchester United showed more intent in order to get the result.

“The analysis is very simple”, the former goalkeeper told French sports daily L’Equipe.
 


“In the first leg, PSG controlled the tempo and in the return leg, Manchester United did it.

“And in these games, it is the team that controls the tempo imposes the law.

“With their intention and rhythm Manchester United dictated everything and that decided the match, like PSG in the first leg.

“Paris never found the keys to the game.”

Manchester United became the first team in Champions League history to win a two-legged tie after losing the home leg by two or more goals.
 