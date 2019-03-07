Marcelo Bielsa Confirms Jack Clarke Comeback Plan

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Jack Clarke should be ready to return to first-team action after he features for the Under-23s next week.



The Leeds academy graduate has been one of the standout performers for the Whites this season, but has been out of action since Leeds’ 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough last month.











Clarke suffered a health scare when he was taken ill in the dugout during the second half and was immediately taken to a hospital for further tests and diagnostics.



The winger recently returned to training with Leeds after recuperating and Bielsa revealed that the player will feature for the Under-23 side in a game.





He indicated that Clarke should be ready to return to his first team plans if he successfully goes through the Under-23 game without any major incident.



The Leeds boss said in a press conference when asked about Clarke’s absence: “He is well, he’s fit. He will play next week for the under-23s.





“Probably will be able after this game to be in the main group.”



The 18-year-old has scored two goals and provided the same number of assists in 16 league appearances for Leeds this season.

