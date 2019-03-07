Marcelo Bielsa Finds A New Style With Me – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski has insisted that he has no problems with Marcelo Bielsa utilising his ability at left-back.



A winger by trade, injuries to key performers have forced Bielsa to use the Macedonian in the full-back position and Alioski has excelled.











The 27-year-old has been one of the top performers for Leeds in recent months and has made significant improvements in his game over the course of the season.



Alioski stressed that he has the ability to play in multiple positions and is happy to play at left-back as it has allowed Bielsa to both use his attacking and defensive qualities.





The Whites star has no problems in playing in a different position and believes his ability to play as left-back has allowed Bielsa to add a different dimension to Leeds’ attack in recent weeks.



Asked about his improvement, Alioski said in a press conference: “I think not only in these months.





“You think about my position too. I try, I’m a player who can play more positions.



"Now I am a left-back, but I go forward, defend, good with Bielsa, he likes to attack.



“Not a new position for me, but a few years ago I played here. Changed to right-wing, left-wing, and striker.



“In the national team, I play this position too. I know how to defend. Good for the team I can attack too.



“Bielsa finds a new style with me we can attack better.”



Alioski has contributed in attack this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in the Championship this season.

