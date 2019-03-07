Mauricio Pochettino Hoping To See Liverpool and Man City Qualify In Champions League

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he wants both Manchester City and Liverpool to join Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



The Red Devils’ stunning comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night helped them become the second, behind Spurs, out of the four English teams in the Champions League to reach the quarter-finals this term.











And fresh after guiding Tottenham to only their second appearance in the quarter-finals of the competition on Tuesday, Pochettino has revealed that he wants all four English teams to be involved in the next round.



Both Manchester United and Spurs are already there and Pochettino admitted he is hoping that Liverpool and Manchester City can repeat similar feats next week.





The Spurs boss also stressed that he wants to try and help English football and reiterated that the presence of four English teams in the last eight would be a massive boost to the Premier League.



“It’s fantastic. Both clubs in the quarter-final is massive for English football and I hope Manchester City and Liverpool can be in the quarter-finals next week”, Pochettino said in a press conference.





“It will be fantastic for the Premier League and for England.



"Of course after it will be tough after, but it’s fantastic for English football.



“I am a person who always try to help English football and it would be amazing to have four teams in the quarter-finals, the best eight teams in Europe and four English would be massive for us.”



Spurs shift their focus back to the Premier League on Saturday, when they visit the south coast to lock horns with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton.

