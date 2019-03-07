XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/03/2019 - 15:38 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Hoping To See Liverpool and Man City Qualify In Champions League

 




Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he wants both Manchester City and Liverpool to join Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Red Devils’ stunning comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night helped them become the second, behind Spurs, out of the four English teams in the Champions League to reach the quarter-finals this term.




And fresh after guiding Tottenham to only their second appearance in the quarter-finals of the competition on Tuesday, Pochettino has revealed that he wants all four English teams to be involved in the next round.

Both Manchester United and Spurs are already there and Pochettino admitted he is hoping that Liverpool and Manchester City can repeat similar feats next week.
 


The Spurs boss also stressed that he wants to try and help English football and reiterated that the presence of four English teams in the last eight would be a massive boost to the Premier League.

“It’s fantastic. Both clubs in the quarter-final is massive for English football and I hope Manchester City and Liverpool can be in the quarter-finals next week”, Pochettino said in a press conference.  
 


“It will be fantastic for the Premier League and for England.

"Of course after it will be tough after, but it’s fantastic for English football.

“I am a person who always try to help English football and it would be amazing to have four teams in the quarter-finals, the best eight teams in Europe and four English would be massive for us.”

Spurs shift their focus back to the Premier League on Saturday, when they visit the south coast to lock horns with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton.
 