Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

07/03/2019 - 21:06 GMT

Not Many Will Want To Play Us – Manchester United Legend On Champions League

 




Manchester United legend Gary Pallister believes not many sides in Europe will fancy playing the Red Devils in the next round of the Champions League.

The Premier League giants were distinct underdogs to progress when they were drawn to face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the competition in December.




The dismissal of Jose Mourinho and the string of positive results under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did provide some hope going into the first leg at Old Trafford last month.

But PSG’s 2-0 win in the first leg more or less killed all hopes about European progress, but against all odds, Manchester United beat the Parisians 3-1 in the French capital on Wednesday night to make it to the quarter-finals on away goals.
 


With ten players out injured, very few gave Solskjaer’s side any hope of progressing but Pallister believes after the result at the Parc des Princes not many teams will like to take on Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

The Manchester United legend said on MUTV post match: “I don’t think many people will be looking forward to playing Manchester United.
 


“That result will make a lot of people take notice and think Man United are in this competition.

“Everyone expected us to be out, not many people gave us a chance of getting through but we are just playing with a different belief, intensity and enjoyment.

“And it is providing results on the pitch as well.”

With the win, Solskjaer became the first Manchester United manager since David Moyes to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
 