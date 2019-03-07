QPR Game Showed Leeds United Can Be Beaten – Lee Johnson

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson has praised Leeds United’s performance against West Brom, but insists the Whites can be beaten as the Robins prepare to face the Yorkshire-based outfit on Saturday.



Leeds put in a ruthless display against fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom last week and won the game 4-0 to return to the automatic promotion spots.











Prior to the game against the Baggies, however, Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of QPR.



Leeds have had an inconsistent 2019, and have dropped points in five of their last ten Championship games.





Johnson does believe that Leeds are a good team, but insists nothing is certain in the Championship as his side hope to make home advantage count against the Whites.



"The West Brom game on Sky was one of the best performances I've seen by a Championship side but the week before they got beat 1-0 by QPR", Johnson was quoted as saying by the Bristol Post.





"That goes to show that, yes, Leeds are a very good side but the Championship as a whole can throw up those surprises.



"I think it'll be a really difficult game but one we don’t fear and we accept the challenge of a good Leeds side, in front of a packed Ashton Gate and these are the types of games we want to be in and want to perform in.”



Bristol City are currently sixth in the Championship table and are ahead of closest rivals Derby County by virtue of goal difference, although the Robins do have a game in hand.