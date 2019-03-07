Rangers Life Is So Intense, Summer Signing Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Connor Goldson has admitted that life as a footballer at Rangers is more intense than anywhere he has ever been in his career, but insists he is happily settled in Glasgow.



The 26-year-old, who made the switch to Rangers from Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League last summer, is currently enjoying regular first team involvement at Ibrox.











Despite being reduced to being a bit-part player south of the border, Goldson has resurrected his career in Scotland since joining Steven Gerrard in his masterplan to revamp Rangers.



And after being extensively involved across all competitions so far this term, Goldson has admitted that playing for Rangers is more intense than anywhere he has ever been in his career.





However, the Englishman also stressed that he is enjoying life in Glasgow and the opportunity to play regular senior football in front of the fans in the city, who really enjoy the game.



“I think it’s more intense here than anywhere I’ve ever been”, Goldson told the official Rangers podcast.





“I feel like the folk up here just love football and wherever you are, you get recognised.



“It’s good to live here, I’m enjoying it, my family are enjoying it and I’m happy to be here and playing football so that’s the main thing that makes me happy.”



Goldson, who has notched up 43 appearances in all competitions this term, has netted three goals for Rangers.

