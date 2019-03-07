Sometimes I Run Too Much – Leeds United Star Happy With Comparison

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski has revealed that he is happy to see that some the Whites fans have compared his energetic engine with the Duracell Bunny.



Injuries to Gaetano Berardi and Barry Douglas have meant Alioski, a natural winger, has been used as a left-back by Marcelo Bielsa in recent months.











And the Macedonian has excelled in the new role and has often provided attacking thrusts with his ability to run at defenders.



His energetic runs on the left-flank have been a feature of Leeds’ performances in recent months and the fans have also taken to the 27-year-old and have compared his running ability with the famous Duracell Bunny.





Alioski has taken note of it and admits that he has taken it as a compliment from the fans.



He conceded that he sometimes runs a bit too much but insisted that it is part of his game.





The Leeds star said in a press conference: “I see they write about the Duracell Bunny, or I’m still running.



“It’s funny! I take it in a positive sense.



“I know I run too much sometimes, but I have to do it.”



Alioski has scored seven goals in 35 league appearances for Leeds this season.

