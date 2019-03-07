This Is Area Marcelo Bielsa Should Get Most Credit For – Bristol City Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has revealed why he thinks Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa should get a lot of credit for his debut season in the Championship.



The Robins return to action in the Championship on Saturday when they host high-flying Leeds in their own backyard at Ashton Gate.











Bristol City have suffered three defeats in their last four games leading up to the meeting with the Whites, who are buoyant after an impressive 4-0 win over West Brom in their last outing.



And ahead of their crunch meeting on Saturday, Johnson has tipped his hat to Bielsa for an outstanding debut season in the Championship this term.





The Englishman feels the games in the Championship are of a high-octane nature and admitted that Bielsa has done a commendable job adapting to it.



Johnson also believes that Bielsa deserves the most credit for bringing the high-intensity approach to Leeds and stressed that most foreign managers struggle to do that in the first place.





"I think the Championship is the most unique league in the world, without question”, Johnson was quoted as saying by the Bristol Post.



“It's a really high standard, the amount of games that you have, there's so much high-intensity play.



"You can't play a slow build-up, if you do, you won't be successful.



"You see a lot of foreign managers come into the Championship and struggle because they've been used to coaching in lower tempo leagues, and that's where I think Bielsa should get the most credit.



"He's brought a high-intensity game to Leeds and clearly improved them as individuals and as a team."



Leeds ran out 2-0 winners over Bristol City, when both sides met during the reverse fixture at Elland Road in November.

