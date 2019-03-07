Training Under Jurgen Klopp Was Tough, Bayern Munich Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has revealed how training went under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund and admits he learned plenty during his time under the German.



The Bavarians managed to grind out a 0-0 draw against Liverpool during their Champions League round of 16 first leg tie at Anfield last month and will host the second leg next week.











Lewandowski, who was a star performer under Klopp at Dortmund, will have a key role to play in his team’s aspirations of booking their berth in the quarter-finals at the expense of Liverpool.



And ahead of a crucial showdown with his former manager, Lewandowski has revealed how training sessions went under Klopp during his first few months at Signal Iduna Park.





The Polish striker admitted training was intense under Klopp and that he was tired and putting himself under too much pressure to try and do more than 100 per cent in training regulary.



"I remember the first six months at Dortmund, the training was very hard under Jurgen Klopp. I was very young and wanted to show everyone I could do it 110% in every training session”, Lewandowski told BBC Radio 5 live.





"After two or three months, I was very tired and could not show all my skills.



"It was too much for me and I needed three months lighter training to get back to form.”



However, Lewandowski also revealed that he got used to it after a few months and insisted what he learned a lot during his days at Dortmund made him a proven goalscorer across Europe.



"When I think about it now, I learned a lot. After the first few months my body was ready to work harder”, he continued.



“Around November I scored a lot of goals and my team-mates said 'Robert is back', and I knew then I could show all my skills."



Lewandowski, who joined Bayern Munich from Dortmund in 2014, has netted 27 goals and registered 11 goals across all competitions this term.

