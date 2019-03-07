Yes, Celtic Could Splash Cash In Transfer Window – Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough believes the Hoops have players they can sell for good money to reinvest in the squad if they want to.



Some fans have urged the club to spend more money in the summer to strengthen the squad further, after Celtic announced a profit in the first half of the season.











The Hoops added Timothy Weah, Oliver Burke, and Jeremy Toljan on loan in January, and are on course for another treble season.



But they are finding the season a tougher ask and lost Brendan Rodgers to Leicester City, with the manager having been clear about wanting more money spent – and Rough thinks Celtic could change course in the summer if they want to.





“Celtic have got the box seat [in the transfer window]”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.



“You know they’ve got players they can sell on for lots of money.





“You know if there’s anybody going to be bringing in four and five million pound players, you would think it would be Celtic.



“If that’s what they want to do.”



The Hoops sold Moussa Dembele for £19.7m last summer, and the Frenchman replaced Virgil van Dijk as the club’s record departure.



Celtic also broke their transfer record to sign Odsonne Edouard from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that was worth £9m.