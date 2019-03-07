XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/03/2019 - 12:15 GMT

Yes, Celtic Could Splash Cash In Transfer Window – Former Bhoy

 




Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough believes the Hoops have players they can sell for good money to reinvest in the squad if they want to.

Some fans have urged the club to spend more money in the summer to strengthen the squad further, after Celtic announced a profit in the first half of the season.




The Hoops added Timothy Weah, Oliver Burke, and Jeremy Toljan on loan in January, and are on course for another treble season.

But they are finding the season a tougher ask and lost Brendan Rodgers to Leicester City, with the manager having been clear about wanting more money spent – and Rough thinks Celtic could change course in the summer if they want to.
 


“Celtic have got the box seat [in the transfer window]”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.

“You know they’ve got players they can sell on for lots of money.
 


“You know if there’s anybody going to be bringing in four and five million pound players, you would think it would be Celtic.

“If that’s what they want to do.”

The Hoops sold Moussa Dembele for £19.7m last summer, and the Frenchman replaced Virgil van Dijk as the club’s record departure.

Celtic also broke their transfer record to sign Odsonne Edouard from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that was worth £9m.

 