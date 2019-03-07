You Can’t Miss Out On Celtic Tie, Rangers Legend Tells Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted the Gers cannot afford to miss out on the massive Scottish Cup semi-final tie against rivals Celtic awaiting them at Hampden Park, should they beat Aberdeen next week.



Steven Gerrard’s men had to rely on Joe Worall’s second half equaliser to force a replay against Aberdeen during the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie last Sunday.











And the Gers will now host Derek McInnes’ men at Ibrox in the replay next week, following their trip to face Hibernian at Easter Road on Friday.



Ahead of their crucial quarter-final replay against the Dons, Ferguson has reminded the players about the massive semi-final against Celtic at Hampden Park awaiting them, if they beat Aberdeen.





The Gers legend also insisted Rangers must do everything they can to beat Aberdeen and contest the semi-final against their arch rivals Celtic next month.



“I think Rangers really need to win that game. I’ve not counted how many Aberdeen fans are there or how many Rangers fans”, Ferguson said on the PLZ Soccer show.





“The Rangers team just need to concentrate and get into that semi-final, because it’s a massive semi-final.



“Let’s be honest, that’s why you want to play these sort of games.”



Rangers last won major silverware during the 2010/11 season, when they notched up a domestic double under then manager Walter Smith.

