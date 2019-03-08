AC Milan In No Mood To Sell Chelsea and Juventus Target

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are in no mood to lose Alessio Romagnoli next summer, despite interest from Chelsea and Juventus.



The 24-year-old centre-back has emerged as a leader at AC Milan this season and was named the club captain at the start of the campaign.











His performances at the back have played a major role in helping AC Milan climb up the league table and be in a position to finish in the Champions League spots at the end of the season.



Romagnoli’s consistency at AC Milan has piqued the interest of a few clubs in Europe and Chelsea and Juventus are claimed to have been keeping tabs on him.





But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri have no intention of letting their captain go and will look to hold on to him in the summer.



The 24-year-old has a contract until 2023 with AC Milan and the club have every intention of keeping him at the club beyond the next transfer window.





Despite the interest, AC Milan are prepared to dig in their heels and refuse offers for Romagnoli in the summer.



The defender joined AC Milan from Roma in 2015 and has been a major player for the club so far.

