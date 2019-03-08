Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Has Been Sharp In Training, Says Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has revealed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has looked sharp in training, despite being out of action for nearly a year due to a serious knee injury.



The midfielder has been out of action since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in April and only recently returned to the first team squad at Liverpool.











The Liverpool star is set to return to the pitch later today when he will be part of their Under-23 squad when they take on Derby County in a Premier League 2 clash.



Oxlade-Chamberlain’s return to fitness has been good news for Liverpool ahead of a crucial period of the season and Sturridge is delighted to see that his team-mate is getting the rewards for his hard work and dedication over the last year.





The Liverpool striker also insisted that the midfielder has looked very sharp in training and has managed to shake off the long term effects of the serious knee injury.



Speaking about the Liverpool star, Sturridge told LFC TV: “I love that guy.





“He has been through a big injury, which is difficult to return from, but it is his dedication and hard work that he has put in the training pitch.



“The banter that he brings to the group has been missed and I love being around him.



“It is great to see him back out there and seeing him so sharp as well.



“It doesn’t seem that he has been injured and so it is great to have him back.”



It remains to be seen whether Oxlade-Chamberlain gets fit and sharp enough to return to the first team squad for the last few games of the season.

