08/03/2019 - 15:20 GMT

Arsenal Have Great Chance of Top Four – Chelsea Legend

 




Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has backed Arsenal to secure a top four finish in the Premier League due to their favourable run of fixtures, after the Gunners' defeat at Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday.

Unai Emery’s men suffered a demoralising 3-1 defeat at Rennes in their Europa League round of 16 first leg tie in France.




The Gunners took the lead as early as the fourth minute through Alex Iwobi, but were reduced to ten men before the interval following a red card for Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Benjamin Bourigeaud restored parity before the interval and an own goal from Nacho Monreal followed by a late header from Ismaila Sarr completed the defeat for the visitors.
 


The defeat now means the Gunners have to overturn a two-goal deficit during the return leg at the Emirates next week, if they want to keep their European dream alive.

But despite their defeat, Nevin has backed Arsenal in the race for a top four finish, which Chelsea are involved in the battle to secure, due to their favourable run of fixtures compared to others in the Premier League.
 


However, the Blues legend also maintained that Arsenal have no certainty over finishing fourth and stressed they must keep themselves alive in the Europa League.

“It absolutely wasn't a good result for them and they'll be quite shocked as this competition is as important to them as it is to us”, Nevin said on Chelsea TV after the Blues' Europa League win over Dynamo Kyiv.

“They've no certainty that they're going to get into the top four.

“I think they've got a great chance of getting in the top four because they've got a good run in, but they need to keep alive in the tournament; the away goal might make a difference for them.”

Arsenal will next face high-flying Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday in the Premier League.
 