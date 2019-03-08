Arsenal Hit Brick Wall Chasing Sporting Director, Caused Acceleration In Monchi Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars was also on Arsenal's shortlist for the director of football role, but the Dutch giants showed no inclination to let him leave, it has been claimed.



Arsenal are closing in on appointing a director of football and are expected to get their hands on current Roma sporting director Monchi.











The Spaniard is expected to resign his post at the Stadio Olimpico and his exit from the Giallorossi is tipped to be made official soon.



Monchi is claimed to have agreed on terms with Arsenal and is reportedly set to sign a new three-year contract with the north London club.





But the former goalkeeper was not the only candidate on Arsenal's radar as according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Overmars was also pursued by the Gunners,



The Dutchman played for Arsenal during his playing career and the Gunners were keen to take him back to the club as their director of football.





However, he is Ajax’s sporting director and the Dutch giants were never interested in losing him to the Gunners.



Ajax rejected any overtures for Overmars and showed no intention of negotiating his exit.

