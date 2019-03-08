XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/03/2019 - 13:10 GMT

Arsenal Hit Brick Wall Chasing Sporting Director, Caused Acceleration In Monchi Swoop

 




Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars was also on Arsenal's shortlist for the director of football role, but the Dutch giants showed no inclination to let him leave, it has been claimed. 

Arsenal are closing in on appointing a director of football and are expected to get their hands on current Roma sporting director Monchi.




The Spaniard is expected to resign his post at the Stadio Olimpico and his exit from the Giallorossi is tipped to be made official soon.

Monchi is claimed to have agreed on terms with Arsenal and is reportedly set to sign a new three-year contract with the north London club.
 


But the former goalkeeper was not the only candidate on Arsenal's radar as according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Overmars was also pursued by the Gunners,

The Dutchman played for Arsenal during his playing career and the Gunners were keen to take him back to the club as their director of football.
 


However, he is Ajax’s sporting director and the Dutch giants were never interested in losing him to the Gunners.

Ajax rejected any overtures for Overmars and showed no intention of negotiating his exit.
 