Arsenal Linked Monchi Haggling On Roma Payoff

Roma and Monchi are yet to come to terms over a payoff as the Spaniard closes in on becoming the Arsenal director of football.



Roma’s exit from the Champions League has set in motion major changes behind the scenes, with the club sacking Eusebio Di Francesco on Thursday.











Claudio Ranieri is expected to become their new head coach, but Roma are also set to say goodbye to their sporting director Monchi in the coming days.



The Roma hierarchy spoke with club president James Pallotta and a decision has been made to end Monchi’s time at the Stadio Olimpico soon.





The decision has been made, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Spaniard and Roma are yet to finalise the payoff he will receive once he leaves the club.



The 50-year-old is claimed to be demanding a payoff of around €1.5m, which Roma are yet to agree to.





Once his exit his finalised, Monchi is expected to take up the offer to become the Arsenal director of football and sign a three-year contract with the Gunners.



Arsenal are claimed to have managed to beat off competition from Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain for the former goalkeeper’s services.

