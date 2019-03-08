XRegister
08/03/2019 - 10:48 GMT

Arsenal Still Big Favourites – Rennes Supremo

 




Rennes president Olivier Letang has insisted that Arsenal are still favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League, despite his side’s win in the first leg on Thursday night.

The Ligue 1 club pulled off a shock result over the Gunners when they beat Arsenal 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie at Roazhon Park.




The north London side came into the tie as firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the competition, but they have been left in a perilous position after the first leg.

They will also be without defender Sokratis for the home leg as he was sent off against Rennes, but Letang feels his team are still very much the underdogs in the tie.
 


He insisted that while Rennes will go to London next week with the intention of scoring and qualifying, Arsenal are still the bigger club with the better team and are the favourites to reach the next stage.

“Arsenal are still the big favourites”, the Rennes president was quoted as saying by French outlet MaxiFoot.
 


“They are a big club with a big team.

"We will go to London to qualify but with great humility and respect for the great club.

“We will play with the same enthusiasm as tonight, show the same desire to score and we will go to the Emirates to score.”

Rennes put Real Betis out in the last 32.
 