Big Clubs Keep Top Players – Steven Gerrard Delighted After Alfredo Morelos Signs New Rangers Contract

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has insisted that big clubs need to hold on to their best players after Alfredo Morelos signed a new contract with the Gers.



The 22-year-old striker has been the talisman of the Rangers side this season, scoring 28 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.











There has been speculation over his long term future at the club and he is rumoured to be on the summer shortlist of clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City.



Gerrard has always maintained that Rangers will not sell Morelos and the Rangers boss is delighted to see him sign a new deal as he believes big clubs do not lose their best players.





He believes Morelos is the kind of player Rangers need as he is a highly competitive individual and has the mentality of a winner.



The Rangers manager told the club’s official website: “It’s always important at big clubs like this one to make sure your top players are secured long term.





“Alfredo has been excellent for Rangers and his scoring record tells you he is in tune with what we are trying to achieve.



“He is a competitive individual and he is a winner.



“He is what Rangers needs and it is pleasing that Alfredo feels so much at home with us that he is willing to commit.”



Morelos, who joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki, also scored 18 goals for the Gers last season.

