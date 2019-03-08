Bristol City Are Strange Side, One of The Strangest – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has dubbed Bristol City a strange side ahead of Leeds United’s meeting with the Robins at Ashton Gate.



The Whites will take the trip to Bristol City on Saturday as they continue to work towards automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of the ongoing season.











Marcelo Bielsa’s men are buoyant after their 4-0 demolition of West Brom last week and lock horns with the Robins, who are not in good form.



Lee Johnson's team are still searching for their first win in four outings across all competitions and were comfortably beaten during the reverse fixture at Elland Road in November.





However, Parker thinks the Robins are a strange side and as such, it makes them an unpredictable outfit to prepare for.



The former White admitted the Robins have been largely inconsistent for the past few seasons, but stressed they still have some quality players, who can hurt opponents on their day.





“They’re a strange side Bristol City, one of the strangest sides across probably all four divisions”, Parker said on LUTV.



“Yes [they have been inconsistent for a few seasons as well]. I don’t know if it’s down to cup runs, they’ve gone quite deep in the FA Cup, obviously last year in the League Cup.



“And that has probably derailed them because they’re very like hit or miss, they go on unbelievable runs, I think it was didn’t lose a game for nine or 10 matches and then all of a sudden they’re in a sticky patch at the moment.



“So it’s very difficult to know what you’re going to get from Bristol City, but one thing you do know is they’ve got some good players.”



Bristol City are currently occupying the final playoff spot in the Championship table, with 54 points from their 34 games so far this term.

