Couldn’t Accept Being Second Best To Rangers – Hibernian Boss Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom insists his side could not accept being second best against Rangers, after they came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw at Easter Road.



Daniel Candeias handed Rangers the lead two minutes before half time, but Florian Kamberi struck with 14 minutes left to secure a share of the spoils for Hibernian.











Darren McGregor was sent off in injury time for a second yellow card offence, as Hibs finished with ten men, but the result was largely overshadowed by a Hibs supporter entering the field of play to confront Rangers skipper James Tavernier and being arrested.



On the pitch, Heckingbottom was delighted to see his side seal a point and believes their willpower and desire not to lose against Rangers was the difference maker on the night.





Heckingbottom told BBC Scotland: "Our sheer willpower got us back in the game and allowed us to create better chances.



"We couldn’t accept being second-best. You’d rather lost 2-0 or 3-0 trying.





"Certainly second-half we weren’t second-best and as the game wore on I thought it was us that were going to get the winner.



"The players have more than matched Rangers’ work rate and commitment.



"We took a point from it but we took a lot more in terms of the spirit of the players", the Hibernian boss added.



The result means Rangers missed the chance to close the gap on league leaders Celtic to five points and must settle for a seven point difference, which could become ten over the weekend.



Hibernian meanwhile are sixth, with 42 points from their 29 games.

