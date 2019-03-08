XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/03/2019 - 15:26 GMT

Former Leeds Star Predicts Win For Whites At Bristol City

 




Former Leeds United star David Prutton fully expects the Whites to take all three points from their visit to Ashton Gate to play Bristol City.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men return to action in the Championship on Saturday as they aim to take another pivotal step towards automatic promotion at the expense of Lee Johnson's Bristol City.




Despite registering an emphatic 4-0 win over West Brom in their last outing, Leeds will know the Robins are no pushovers, especially in their own backyard.

But despite the Robins being able to prove a tough test, Prutton is confident Leeds can take all three points.
 


Bristol City were on a losing run before their last outing at Preston North End and Prutton feels it was a positive for the Robins that they avoided defeat.

“It may have just been a point for Bristol City at Preston last Saturday, but Deepdale is a tough place to go and it was important for them to end their run of defeats as swiftly as possible”, Prutton wrote in his column for Sky Sports.  
 


“Leeds answered their critics with an absolute bang against West Brom.

“They were superb last Friday night and will be feeling confident again heading to Ashton Gate. Away win for me.”

Leeds ran out 2-0 winners during the reverse fixture between the sides at Elland Road in November, courtesy of goals from Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez.
 