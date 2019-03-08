I Like What He Offers – Former Leeds Star Picks Out Bristol City Danger Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has picked out Bristol City winger Andreas Weimann as a danger man, admitting he likes what the player offers to the Robins.



Lee Johnson’s men will be aiming to build on their fighting draw at Deepdale against Preston North End when they host Leeds at Ashton Gate on Saturday in the Championship.











The Robins have endured a slight hiccup in recent weeks, but continue to lead the race for the final playoff spot ahead of Derby County, who are level on points after playing an extra game.



Ahead of their crunch meeting with high-flying Leeds, Robins winger Weimann has come in for encouragement from Parker, who started his career at Elland Road.





The former Whites defender lauded Weimann for his directness and ability to get into goalscoring positions for his team so far this term.



Parker also admitted that he likes what Weimann offers to the Robins as opposed to what wide players normally do for their respective teams.





“He’s been involved in 10 goals this season, which is quite a decent amount for a player who is not a central striker or a central midfielder, kind of like a wide man”, Parker said on LUTV.



“What he tries to do is, he tries to get himself in the box and that’s great for a wide man.



"From the coach’s point of view, it’s hard to try and coach your wide man to make the runs inside the box.



“He also offers directness, picking the ball up, driving at centre-halves, pushing people back into the box and he can get you shots and finishes off [him].



“So he is a very direct runner and I like what he offers.”



Weimann, who joined Bristol City from Derby last summer, has directly contributed to more goals than anyone on the books at Ashton Gate this season.

