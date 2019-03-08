I’m Pleased – Ian Wright Happy With Romelu Lukaku Resurgence

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes is delighted to see Romelu Lukaku hit form and feels that he just needs to tighten up his game a bit more to continue to succeed at a top club such as Manchester United.



Marcus Rashford quickly replaced the Belgian as the club’s top striker after the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but injuries to key players have meant that Lukaku has received opportunities.











And the former Everton man has cashed in on the chances, scoring six goals in his last three appearances for Manchester United and has staked a claim for a regular slot in the starting eleven.



Wright is pleased to see the striker return to goalscoring form and believes it is up to Lukaku to prove his detractors wrong and prove he is worthy of playing for Manchester United.





He conceded that Lukaku’s ability to hold up the ball is not the best, but he is delighted to see him regaining his sharpness inside the box and believes a little more work on his game will make him a better player.



The former striker said on Premier League Today on Friday: “I am quite pleased to see that Romelu’s form has changed.





“He is a top striker, he is at a top club, it is the move that he wanted, pushed for the move and now it is up to him to prove that he is worthy of staying there.



“That is all what it [Lukaku lacking sharpness] was.



“When he gets into the box that’s where he needs to be sharp. He is always going to get criticised for some of his hold up play, in some instances it is not great.



“But if he is doing [scoring goals] that against Southampton and then against PSG, where he dismissed that notion that he can’t do it [against the big teams].



“He just needs to tighten up his game, which is all he is got to do.”



"Solskjaer has got a problem as he has got Rashford, who is flying and Lukaku has hit this form, which is brilliant in terms of timing.”



Lukaku is tipped to start when Manchester United travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal on Sunday.

