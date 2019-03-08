Manchester United Could Announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Appointment Before Season End

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United officials expect the club to announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment before the end of the season, according to the Times.



The din surrounding Solskjaer’s future at Manchester United has only increased since his side pulled off a shock 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night and progressed in the Champions League.











The general consensus is that Manchester United can do nothing but offer the Norwegian the permanent manager’s role following his impressive run of results since December.



It has been claimed that senior officials at the club believe that it is a matter of when and not if Manchester United will offer a contract to Solskjaer in the coming weeks and months.





The Red Devils brought in the former striker on a caretaker basis in December and wanted to announce a new manager in the summer.





Mauricio Pochettino was the club’s number one choice, but Solskjaer’s consistent run of results and behind the scenes work has convinced club executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward about his qualities.



There are suggestions that the club are now going to go back on their original statement and give Solskjaer the permanent job before the end of the season.

