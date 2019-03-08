Manchester United Target Indicates Happiness At Fiorentina

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked defender Nikola Milenkovic has insisted that he is happy with life at Fiorentina and shares a good relationship with the club.



The 21-year-old Serbian centre-back has been compared with his famous compatriot Nemanja Vidic because of his robust style of defending.











His performances at Fiorentina this season have led to rumours over his long term future with the Serie A giants and he has been heavily linked with a move away from La Viola.



Several clubs have been keeping tabs on the player and Milenkovic is said to be one of the defenders Manchester United have been tracking in recent months.





The Premier League giants are expected to sign at least one centre-back in the summer and the Serbian is believed to be on their shortlist of targets.



But Milenkovic stressed that he is happy at Fiorentina and is enjoying his stay in a city such as Florence.





Asked about the rumours about his future, the defender told Italian daily Il Messaggero: “I am very happy in at Fiorentina and I love the team.



“The city gives me so much serenity and I have a wonderful relationship with everyone.”



Milenkovic, who has ten caps to his name for Serbia, has a contract until 2022 with Fiorentina.

