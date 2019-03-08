XRegister
06 October 2018

08/03/2019 - 19:09 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Keen To See Southampton Survive

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that he still has good feelings for his former club Southampton and would love to see them finish in a "good way" at the end of the season.

The Argentine was the man-in-charge at St Mary's Stadium between January 2013 and May 2014, helping Saints finish eighth in his first full season – their highest position since the 2002/03 campaign.




However, he left to join Tottenham the same summer and has transformed the north London club into a Champions League side.

And now as the Lilywhites prepare to visit St Mary's Stadium for the first time this season, Pochettino insists that in spite of the troubles the Saints find themselves in at the moment, he hopes that Ralph Hasenhuttl's team finish in a good position.
 


"My wish is for Southampton to finish in a very good way", Pochettino said at a press conference.

And the Tottenham manager insists he learned much during his time on the south coast and was upset when he decided to leave.
 


"Of course there were a lot of people disappointed when I left the club and will not forgive me. But I still love them.

"A lot of people feel that love. I love Southampton.

"For me, I spent one and a half years there, I can tell you it was a great experience I enjoyed a lot.

"For different reasons that it is difficult to explain and understand why I left the club. I cried a lot when I left, my family too. It was one of most important periods in my life with my family, that they enjoyed the most.

"That is why it was so tough."

After escaping relegation narrowly last season, the Saints find themselves in trouble once again, placed 17th, just two points ahead of relegation battlers Cardiff City.
 