Maurizio Sarri Calls For Pressure On Callum Hudson-Odoi To Ease

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri believes it is dangerous to have too many expectations from Callum Hudson-Odoi as he still needs to develop a lot more.



Hudson-Odoi came on late in the second half against Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday night and scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.











The winger has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea due to limited opportunities and Bayern Munich are keen to get their hands on him in the summer.



There have been calls for Sarri to give more chances to Hudson-Odoi and the Chelsea boss insisted that he is convinced about his quality as a player.





But the Italian stressed that the winger still needs to develop further and believes he does not need the unnecessary pressure from the fans at this stage of his career.



The Chelsea manager also feels that the pressure could be detrimental for the player’s development as well.





Sarri said in a press conference, when asked about Hudson-Odoi: "I am convinced. He has to do anything to convince me. He has convinced me he is a very great player.



"I have my opinion. He cannot be at the top yet.



"He needs to improve because he can arrive at the top only at 22 or 23, like every other player.



"So I now think we need to improve without the pressure of the media, without the pressure of the fans, without the pressure of the club.



"But he is in my mind for every match. In England, I think he's the only to be born in 2000 to have played 16 times.



"I don't know [whether he wants to stay]. He's very good in the dressing room and in training, really very good.



"I think it's very dangerous, at 18, to have this pressure. You have to improve, tactically, mentally and physically, at that age.



“So it's dangerous for you.



“I don't like to speak about him for this reason."



Hudson-Odoi has not made a start in the Premier League this season thus far.

