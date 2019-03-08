Never Worried About Confident Will Grigg – Jack Ross

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Jack Ross has insisted that he was never really worried about Will Grigg’s ability to score goals.



The 27-year-old hitman joined Sunderland in January on a big money deal from Wigan Athletic, but has only scored once in six League One appearances for the club thus far.











The striker returned to some goalscoring form when he netted in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.



Grigg’s goal came as a relief for Sunderland supporters, who were keen to see their new signing get on the scoresheet, but Ross says that he was never really concerned about it.





He believes the 27-year-old has helped to create more chances for Sunderland since joining the club and has been a huge help in the final third in terms of tactics.



The Sunderland boss is happy that Grigg scored, but insisted that he was not too worried as the striker has always been confident about his ability in front of goal.





He said in a press conference when asked about Grigg scoring on Tuesday night: “First of all, his overall play has been very good.



“It’s no coincidence we’ve created a lot more opportunities since he’s been in the team because he’s helped us in the final third in terms of a tactical approach.



“Secondly, never have I worried about him.



“If you listen to his after-match interviews he believes in himself. He’s not arrogant, he just believes in himself and he should because his record speaks for itself.



“Having got to know him over the last five or six weeks I’ve never once been concerned about his ability to play for this club and score goals.



“It was nice obviously for him to get on the scoresheet from open play. There’s no doubt from me he’ll do that more between now and the end of the season.”



Grigg will hope to get back to scoring form in the league as well when Sunderland travel to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

