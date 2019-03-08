No Shame In Liverpool Finishing Second To Manchester City – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has indicated that there would not be any shame in Liverpool finishing second behind a brilliant Manchester City side in the Premier League.



Liverpool have dropped a few points in recent weeks that has seen them slip down to second in the league table, but they are still just a point behind league leaders and reigning champions Manchester City.











The Reds have not won a league title since 1990, but came close in 2014 when they faultered in the final weeks and Manchester City pulled off the feat.



Liverpool fans and players are desperate to end their title drought this season, but Gerrard feels it would not be a huge issue if they finish second in the league table behind a brilliant Manchester City side.





He admits that a certain section will see it as a failure for Liverpool, but he believes Jurgen Klopp’s side have done brilliantly to even reach this stage of the season as contenders.



“Certain people around the world will see it as a failure but there’s nothing you can do about that", Gerrard told the Times when asked about the potential of Liverpool coming up short in the race to Manchester City.





“For me, as a fan, Jurgen has taken the team and the squad forward giant strides. He’s doing everything he can.



“Sometimes, if someone beats you to it just, sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say the better team won.



“I hope that is not the case but I don’t think you can be too critical if you have been fantastic and have done ever so well to be in it in the first place.”



Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways when they host Burnley at Anfield on Sunday.

