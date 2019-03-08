Rangers Really Impressed Me, Hibernian Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Hibernian midfielder Lewis Stevenson has revealed that he was impressed with what he saw from Rangers at Easter Road last time around and also believes that his team were lucky to have come away with a draw.



The two sides are scheduled to face each other for the third time this season this evening, with Paul Heckingbottom's side playing host to Steven Gerrard's side this time around.











The 31-year-old insists that while his team were lucky to have managed a draw in the last meeting at home, the scenario was the opposite six days later at Ibrox.



The Hibs player also took time to add that Rangers probably put up the best performance by an away team since the promotion of both clubs to the top flight.





“The last time Rangers came here it was probably the best performance a team has put in at Easter Road", Stevenson was quoted as saying by the Edinburgh News.



“They are organised, they have an attacking threat, they have a lot of players on form as well.





“I was very impressed and we were probably lucky to get the draw.



“It was probably the opposite when we went to Ibrox later on."



While Stevenson believes that the game against Rangers will be tough, he insists that if his team can implement their game plan they will have a good chance.



“We know it is going to be a tough game but I think if we can implement our game we have a good chance.”



Hibernian have won their last three league games on the bounce.

