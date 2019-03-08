Rennes: Arsenal Game Attracts Fewer Viewers Than Real Betis Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal’s Europa League last 16 clash against Rennes on Thursday night at Roazhon Park attracted more than 100,000 fewer viewers in France than when the Ligue 1 side took on Real Betis in the previous round.



Rennes pulled off a shock result in the first leg when they beat a much fancied Arsenal side 3-1 on their home turf and left the tie in the balance ahead of the second leg next week at the Emirates.











There was palpable excitement amongst Rennes fans ahead of the game and there were long queues to secure tickets for the big European night outside Roazhon Park.



But the game did not do better than Rennes' visit to Betis in the previous round, attracting just 723,000 viewers, an audience share of 3.6%, while the game in Spain had 850,000 viewers.





The game was available on a free to air TV channel, RMC Story.



Rennes put on a good showing and with the game alive for the second leg, the TV viewership is expected to be higher.





RMC Story can, it is claimed, have reason to hope to break their viewer record for the Emirates Stadium game.

